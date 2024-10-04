Woman Helping Ukrainians Avoid Draft Caught With $6M In Her Home
Money was found stuffed in almost every corner of the apartment
Ukrainian officials say they found stacks of cash worth more than $6 million during a raid on a state official's home.
They say the woman was running a scheme to help Ukrainian men avoid the draft by registering them as disabled.
Ukraine is seeking fresh recruits to fight Russia's invading force and some unwilling to join the military have resorted to bribery to avoid it, the AFP reported.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) swooped on the home of an official in charge of a regional medical commission and her son, a manager in Ukraine's state pension fund.
Investigators also say they found designer jewelry in the home. They say they found money in practically every corner of the apartment, including cabinets, drawers and small hiding spots.
They say she tried to get rid of $500,000 by throwing it out of the window in bags.
Another $100,000 and forged medical documents were found in her office, according to the report.
Lists of draft dodgers with fake names and fictitious diagnoses were also found at her workplace.
The officials were detained on Thursday on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and illegal enrichment, SBI spokesman Oleg Slobodian told AFP.
A video from the raid showed bundles of cash on a bed.
