Ukrainian Lawmaker Says 'Bomb Moscow,' Asks 'Who We Are Afraid Of?'
'If we would do this, they would never attack Ukraine,' Oleksiy Goncharenko said
A member of Ukraine's Parliament publicly urged the Council of Europe to allow Ukraine to "bomb Moscow," asking, "Who we are afraid of?" during a fiery speech to fellow parliamentarians from 46 nations.
"We are discussing, can we give to Ukraine possibility to attack inside Russian territory, or maybe not?" Oleksiy Goncharenko said in heavily accented English in a video he posted on social media Tuesday. "Whom we are afraid of? Russia?"
During his speech at the autumn session of the council, Goncharenko appeared to reference deadly attacks blamed on Russian hitmen against a former Russian double agent in Britain and a former Chechen militant in Germany.
"They are attacking in Salisbury — bomb Moscow. They're attacking in Berlin — bomb Moscow," he said. "If we would do this, they would never attack Ukraine. But they did this just because they saw no reaction."
Goncharenko also said that "if we will do what we need to do, this pitiful regime will disappear."
"And then, Russian people will erect monuments to European liberators of them from this awful regime," he said.
Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the U.S. and its NATO allies would be "at war" with Russia if Ukraine were allowed to use Western missiles to strike targets deep within his country.
At one point, Goncharenko insulted Russia by saying it was "where more than 20 million people s--- on the streets because they don't have toilets in their houses."
"That's why they were stealing it from Ukrainian homes," he said in an apparent reference to bathroom fixtures.
Goncharenko also blasted Russian allies North Korea and Iran, which he mocked over the August assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, apparently by Israel.
"They can't even reply (to) what is happening in their own capital when their key proxy was killed there. They can't do anything about this. Who we are afraid of?" Goncharenko asked.
