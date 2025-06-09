The prevailing narrative around Ukraine is usually dominated by images of destruction and disruption. For many in the global business community, these headlines paint a picture of uncertainty and instability, overshadowing the more nuanced and hopeful reality on the ground. Mark Thornton, the founder and CEO of Business for the Planet (B4P), is among the voices cutting through the noise. He sees Ukraine as a compelling opportunity for the right investment.

Thornton has over two decades of experience advising global leadership, from Fortune 100 firms to elite military institutions. A former Chief Operating Officer of a major private banking operation in London, he served as a senior risk officer for a leading investment management firm, where he approved complex financial products across Europe. Thornton also trained executives at some of the world's most prestigious universities and institutions, including Ivy League law schools and top-tier business programs.

Besides his vast experience, Thornton stands out for his ability to connect rigorous investment strategies with meaningful impact. Appearing on major media networks and serving on public boards, he brings depth and visibility to the work he's doing through B4P. His mission is about innovating and upgrading capitalism so it works, especially in challenging environments.

Thornton's firsthand experiences in Ukraine defy the common assumptions. While global media continues to focus on instability, he speaks of a country where day-to-day life, commerce, and infrastructure in many areas remain remarkably intact.

"When I've been to cities like Kyiv, what's really struck me is how resilient people are, way more than what you'd expect from the headlines," Thornton shares. "Businesses aren't just surviving. They're actually growing. Even ones that have taken big hits are managing to bounce back and do well. There's this sharp, determined energy in the business community. It's like when the usual competition disappears, people see it as a chance to step up. And they do."

Much still needs to be done, however. By some estimates, the rebuilding and modernization of Ukraine will require $524 billion in investment over the next decade. However, this isn't only about physical infrastructure. It's about financial systems, technology, and innovation. Thornton describes Ukraine today as a "frozen market" where vast potential lies untapped due to halted lending, inactive capital markets, and limited investor engagement.

Previously, Ukrainian companies were active participants in the Eurobond market, maintaining a notable volume of outstanding bonds. In recent times, however, new issuance has basically halted. Similarly, local banks, which had once provided substantial foreign currency lending, have reduced their exposure in this area, shifting toward more cautious financing strategies. Thornton believes this gap is precisely where the early mover advantage lies.

Thornton isn't alone in recognizing this. There's a growing "fear of missing out" among investors who are beginning to grasp the scale of Ukraine's coming economic transformation. Thornton points to specific sectors that are already beginning to move: construction, mining, energy, and defense.

"I see these sectors heading into what I like to call 'supercycles.' They're long stretches of serious, exponential growth," Thornton states. "Think about it. You can't rebuild without steel and you can't make steel without power. It's all connected. I'm already noticing global companies making moves in Ukraine. They're not always shouting about it, but they're definitely setting things up behind the scenes, getting ready for what could be one of the biggest economic stories of the next decade."

Through B4P, Thornton created a unique financial instrument that addresses capital protection, one of the biggest concerns for potential investors. B4P has stepped in with an alternative product designed to fully protect investor principals using a combination of AA and AAA-rated assets. Here, the vast majority of cash flows in the structure maintain a high credit rating throughout the life of the loan, while exposure to lower-rated cash flows is kept relatively low.

Thornton's personal motivation adds purpose to this mission. His commitment to Ukraine began with a photograph, a haunting image of a pregnant woman injured during a conflict. It was a moment that spurred a question that changed the course of his work. How could someone with his skill set contribute meaningfully to a crisis unfolding in real-time? "Teaching leadership or writing books didn't seem enough. I realized that what Ukraine needed was real, structured, dependable capital," Thornton says. From that realization, B4P's role in Ukraine was born.

Today, the organization is creating financial pathways to resilience and recovery, channeling global capital into underutilized markets with high upside. In fact, B4P has signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding with a key national Agency and has been appointed to lead a flagship renewable energy project, another indicator of the seriousness with which local stakeholders regard its work.

Ultimately, for Thornton, Ukraine represents a convergence of moral responsibility and economic opportunity. Through Business for the Planet, he invites those curious about entering emerging markets through innovative models, whether institutional investors or humanitarian advocates, to look beyond crisis and toward recovery.