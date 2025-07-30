Ukraine will fix a controversial anti-graft law that sparked protests last week, its foreign minister told AFP ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote Thusday, but critics said some MPs might be reluctant to back the changes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky changed the law that curbed the powers of anti-graft bodies after the original legislation sparked the largest public unrest since Russia's invasion more than three years ago.

The law had put the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) under the direct authority of the prosecutor general, who is appointed by the president.

Critics said the move could facilitate presidential interference in corruption probes.

On Thursday, the parliament is to vote on a new version, approved by the agencies, which restores their independence, but also provides for regular lie detector tests for anti-graft officials.

"We anticipate the vote tomorrow. The relevant parliamentary committee has already given its approval. We are getting this fixed," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga told AFP in an interview.

Several hundred people staged a new protest in the rain in central Kyiv on the eve of the vote to put pressure on lawmakers. "Hands off NABU and SAPO," they chanted.

"I hope that things will improve somehow, but it will be almost impossible to completely restore our reputation," Olena, a 51-year-old IT worker, told AFP at the protest.

Another protester, Pavlo, said however that he did not think the action "did any harm" as people were focused on the war with Russia.

But he added that the law has damaged public trust in the government, which already "wasn't very high".

The minister said last week's protests proved Ukraine is a democracy. "The Ukrainian authorities heard their (civil society) voices, as well as those of our partners," he declared.

Sybiga reiterated Kyiv's commitment to fight corruption and its desire to join the European Union and NATO military alliance, "there is no alternative to this path," the minister said.

"This is a principled position of President Zelenskyy and this is in our national interest."

European allies had been worried that the law would undermine anti-corruption reforms key to Ukraine's bid to join the EU, but supported the new amendments.

It remains to be seen whether members of the parliament, which is mostly loyal to Zelensky, will approve the new version.

Commentators and Ukrainian media feared some lawmakers under potential investigation by the agencies may be reluctant to support the new bill.

Thirty-one MPs have been mentioned in NABU's investigations, SAPO said in a statement on Wednesday.

NABU and SAPO were created a decade ago when Ukraine undertook anti-corruption reforms after the pro-European Maidan protests, dubbed as the Revolution of Dignity.

They uncovered major corruption cases, including within the presidency, parliament and judiciary. However only three out of the 10 most significant cases resulted in prison sentences, according NABU.

"Hope dies last," said Olena, who took part in Wednesday's protest.