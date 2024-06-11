British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to unveil his Conservative party manifesto on Tuesday, promising voters "financial security" ahead of the general election as the Tories lag far behind Labour in polls.

"We Conservatives have a plan to give you financial security," he will say, according to extracts of his speech released in advance.

"We will enable working people to keep more of the money you earn because you have earned it and have the right to choose what to spend it on," the speech added.

Polls predict Sunak will lead the Conservatives to a shuddering defeat to the main opposition Labour party in the July 4 election.

His campaign has faced an uphill battle in recent days, including criticism of his early departure from D-Day commemoration events.

The Tories have promised further tax cuts since the start of the campaign and accused Labour, led by Keir Starmer, of wanting to increase the tax burden on households.

"We know what socialists always do: take more of your money," Sunak is due to say on Tuesday.

Last week he was accused of lying during his televised debate with Starmer, during which Sunak used disputed figures to claim that Labour was planning to raise taxes.

With less than three weeks to go before the election, the polls still give Labour a lead of around 20 points over the Conservatives, with the anti-immigration Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, in third place.

The Conservatives, who have been in power for 14 years, are bearing the brunt of the difficulties caused by Brexit, the scandals of former prime minister Boris Johnson's government, and a cost-of-living crisis that has hit British people since 2022.

In an interview with the BBC broadcaster on Monday evening, Sunak acknowledged that "it has got harder" to become a homeowner, and promised measures to remedy the situation.