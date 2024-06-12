A United Nations inquiry into the events that transpired in the war in Gaza found that both Israel and Hamas violated international law and have committed war crimes during the fateful Oct. 7 attacks and its aftermath.

The findings, which covered investigations up to the end of 2023, were disputed by Israel. The reports provided disturbing information on how both Israel and Hamas disregarded the rules of international law. The conflict has been ongoing for more than eight months.

"Amid months of losses and despair, retribution and atrocities, the only tangible result has been compounding the immense suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis, with civilians, yet again, bearing the brunt of decisions by those in power," the Commission stated, as per UN News.

The UN Commission of Inquiry's report started with the events on Oct. 7, when Hamas kidnapped and murdered individuals in southern Israel. More than 1,200 individuals were killed on that day, with 250 more taken hostages by the armed group, CNN reported.

The attack led to a declaration of war by Israel against the Hamas. Israel then launched an attack on Gaza, and according to health authorities in the city, the assault has taken the lives of more than 37,000 people.

In the UN report which is more than 200 pages, Israel allegedly committed both war crimes and crimes against humanity, including an attack against the civilian population. Some of the alleged war crimes it committed were killing, arbitrary detention, starvation, and maiming children number in "tens of thousands." Both Hamas and Israel allegedly committed torture and sexual violence.

The commission revealed that the report was based on interviews made by victims and witnesses. They also conducted forensic analysis and used forensic medical reports, employed satellite imagery, and also garnered data from media coverage.

Responding to the report, Israel said that the inquiry was an attempt to justify the action of Hamas and that it was actually a "systematic anti-Israel discrimination." It also accused the body of contextualizing the war from the standpoint of Palestine. The reports that were released added to previous allegations that were made against Israel by other international bodies.