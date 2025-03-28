The UN rights chief called Friday for an end to the "horrific suffering" caused by attacks on civilians in Ukraine, while the United States attempts to broker a ceasefire, more than three years into Russia's invasion.

"Recent weeks have seen intense activity around a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, which would be very welcome," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council.

"Limited ceasefires that protect shipping lanes and infrastructure are a welcome step forward. What is most needed now is an end to the horrific suffering being inflicted daily in Ukraine."

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. The offensive has killed tens of thousands on both sides.

Since returning to office in January, US President Donald Trump has pushed for a ceasefire, with navigation on the Black Sea forming an early part of negotiations.

"And yet, in parallel with these talks, fighting in Ukraine has intensified, and is killing and injuring even more civilians," said Turk.

"Casualty figures in the first three months of this year were 30 percent higher than the same period last year.

"While the war continues to rage, I call again for an end to attacks on civilians and to the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. All precautions must be taken to avoid harm to civilians," he said.

Updating the rights council, Turk said the vast majority of civilian casualties in the war were Ukrainians killed and injured by Russian forces.

"I am alarmed by the increasing use of short-range combat drones by both parties to the conflict. These new devices have killed and injured more civilians than any other weapon since December," he said.

"Peace... is now more urgent than ever. It must be anchored in human rights," Turk said.

"It means the return of all prisoners of war, the release of civilians detained arbitrarily -- including those in Russia who oppose the war -- and the return of children transferred by the Russian Federation."

Turk added that peace must include an end to discrimination, based on nationality or language, and the restoration of property rights, while transitional justice and accountability would be "essential to sustainable peace".

The Ukrainian people needed to be "at the centre of all discussions around peace", Turk said.