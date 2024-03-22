UN Urgently Appeals For $4 Billion To Aid Syrians Amid Lingering Crisis
The United Nations has issued a desperate plea for over $4 billion in critical aid to assist more than 10 million Syrians, as the country grapples with a protracted crisis described as "unprecedented" by U.N. official Adam Abdelmoula.
Abdelmoula, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' resident coordinator in Syria, made the appeal in Geneva just days after the war-torn nation marked the 13th anniversary of a conflict that has claimed nearly half a million lives and left large parts of the country in ruins.
According to Times of Israel, Abdelmoula stressed that inaction would only exacerbate the suffering of millions caught in the crossfire. He revealed that the number of Syrians in need of humanitarian assistance has risen to 16.7 million, with over 7 million internally displaced and a similar number seeking refuge in neighboring countries like Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey.
The U.N. is seeking $4.07 billion to provide life-saving aid to 10.8 million Syrians, emphasizing the critical need for international support to address the growing humanitarian crisis, the Washington Post reported. With 90% of Syria's population living below the poverty line and millions facing food shortages due to funding shortfalls, the situation is dire.
Abdelmoula also expressed concern over the recent escalation of hostilities, particularly in the north, attributing the surge to various factors, including conflicts in other regions. He noted that the international community's attention on other crises has diverted focus from the ongoing plight of Syrians.
