The original number of matches slated for ONE Fight Night 7 will remain intact as promotion officials have miraculously found a way to keep Martin Nguyen on the card a few days before the event date.

Nguyen was supposed to figure in a pivotal featherweight encounter against Shamil Gasanov, but the Russian standout had to pull out of the bout due to an "infection" that stemmed from an injury he sustained in training.

Filling in for Gasanov on less than a week's notice is Razhabali Shaydullaev, a Kyrgyz prospect who holds an immaculate professional record of 8-0 with a 100% finishing rate.

To his own credit, Shaydullaev has never gone the distance so far in his young prizefighting career with four knockouts and four submission wins.

Last year, the 22-year-old participated in the eight-man featherweight amateur tournament of the GAMMA Asian-Pacific MMA Championships 2022 and went on to win it all by submitting Kazakh stalwart Ibraim Khasuev with a triangle choke in the first round of the finals.

Returning to the professional ranks will be much for Shaydullaev as he will be given the privilege to showcase his talent on a global stage for the first time, and he will be sharing the stage with a high-profile name in the division.

Nguyen needs no introduction as he is the first competitor in ONE Championship history to simultaneously hold two world titles in different weight classes.

However, the past three years have been nothing short of turbulent for Nguyen, who has dropped three of his last four outings under the organization's umbrella.

In his most recent assignment this past September, "The Situ-Asian" suffered a heartbreaking first-round knockout loss to Ilya Freymanov.

With Shaydullaev stepping up, all hope is not lost for Nguyen as he sets his sights on redeeming himself in the most convincing fashion possible.

It has been confirmed that Nguyen vs. Shaydullaev will be contested at featherweight.

ONE Fight Night 7 is set to take place at the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, February 25 (Friday, February 24 in the United States, and it will be headlined by a ONE bantamweight championship rematch between ex-division kingpin John Lineker and No. 1 contender Fabricio Andrade.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will stake his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title versus Jamal Yusupov in the co-main event.

Seven other matchups are booked to be part of the affair, including Jiu-jitsu phenom Danielle Kelly's 53.9-kilogram submission grappling catchweight duel against Japanese mixed martial artist Ayaka Miura.

ONE Fight Night 7 will likewise feature the long-awaited comeback of Team Lakay's Danny Kingad, who will square off with the surging Eko Roni Saputra.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States will get to see ONE Fight Night 7 live and for free at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.