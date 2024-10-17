The United States on Wednesday conducted multiple B-2 bomber strikes on weapons storage facilities in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, according to the US military and defense department.

The Huthis vowed to retaliate after their Al-Masirah television network reported some 15 strikes at dawn on Thursday local time targeting sites north and south of the capital Sanaa, as well as farther north in Saada governorate, a Huthi stronghold.

"US forces targeted several of the Huthis' underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Huthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

B-2 bombers conducted precision strikes against five underground weapons storage locations, Austin said, adding that use of the long-range stealth bomber demonstrates "US global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere."

"At the direction of President Biden, I authorized these targeted strikes to further degrade the Huthis' capability to continue their destabilizing behavior and to protect and defend US forces and personnel in one of the world's most critical waterways," Austin said.

The United States and Britain have repeatedly carried out strikes aimed at curbing the Huthis' ability to target shipping, but the rebels have continued to attack merchant vessels transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Huthis, part of the "axis of resistance" of Iran-linked groups, have targeted ships they say have connections to Israel since November in what they describe as support for Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war.

In a statement on Thursday, the Huthis' political bureau said the latest strikes "will not pass without a response" and vowed to continue the group's "support and assistance to Gaza and Lebanon in the face of Israeli arrogance supported by America".

The Huthi attacks have seriously disrupted the Red Sea route which the International Chamber of Shipping says carries 12 percent of global trade, triggering the reprisal strikes by the United States and Britain that began in January.

The US Central Command, which is responsible for US forces in the Middle East, said on social media that there were no initial indications of civilian casualties from Wednesday's mission.

Mohammed al-Basha, a US-based Yemen and Middle East security analyst, said the use of B-2 bombers indicated Washington was taking "a firmer stance" against the Huthis.

"This operation signifies a shift in US policy, indicating a firmer stance against the group's destabilizing behavior as Washington intensifies efforts to degrade their military capabilities," Basha said.