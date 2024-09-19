Existing Home Sales Plummet In August
Year-over-year, the average number of days homes remained on the market also increased
Existing home sales fell across most of the country in August 2024.
While the Midwest saw no change in existing-home sales, sales fell in the South, West, and Northwest. According to the National Association of Realtors, sales slipped in three regions but remained stable in the Northeast, year-over-year.
Overall, the numbers were down 4.2% from last August.
The bright spots were homes on the upper end of the price scale. Sales of homes costing at least a million dollars were up nearly 8% from last August.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors, said sales may increase in the future as a result of the lowered mortgage rates and increasing inventory.
Year-over-year, the percentage of sales to first-time home buyers also fell from 29% to 26% while sales to investors rose from 16% to 19%. Additionally, days on the market increased from 26 days. It averaged 20 days last August.
While sales decreased, prices cooled slightly. The median price of existing home sales was $416,700 in August down from $426,900 in July.
