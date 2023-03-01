KEY POINTS Wisconsin GOP Rep. Gallagher called for the U.S. to be less dependent on China

Gallagher suggests convincing Xi Jinping that a military offensive against Taiwan is not achievable

Gallagher warned that the U.S. is losing its time to stop China's ambitions in Taiwan

A Republican lawmaker suggested that convincing China that its goal of invading Taiwan is not achievable would likely thwart the possibility of conflict in the region.

Wisconsin GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher, the chairperson of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the U.S. and China, shared with reporters how to avoid a Chinese invasion of the self-ruled island.

Gallagher said providing weapons to Taiwan, putting more troops in the Indo-Pacific region and making the U.S. less economically dependent on China would likely show Chinese President Xi Jinping that a military offensive against the island is not achievable.

"But I also think we can prevent it from happening if we work together to arm Taiwan, if we work together to put in place a more sensible force posture throughout the Indo-Pacific as well as have a coherent economic strategy that makes us less dependent on the CCP in the event of a kinetic conflict," Gallagher said, Focus Taiwan reported.

"I think we can convince Xi Jinping that his goal is simply not achievable by military force," he added.

But the Republican congressman noted that it would be "foolish" to ignore Xi's plan to invade Taiwan, arguing that it is a legacy issue for the Chinese president that would make him "on par with Mao Zedong."

Gallagher also warned that the U.S. is losing its time to prevent a Chinese attack, saying, "We're in the window of maximum danger right now."

Gallagher's comment came a few weeks after he and other select committee members traveled to Taiwan to meet with the island's officials and business leaders.

The U.S. congressional delegation met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng and Legislative Yuan president You Si-kun.

Following her meeting with the U.S. lawmakers, Tsai declared that Taiwan would pursue more military exchanges with its closest ally to thwart Xi's authoritarian ambitions.

With China's increasing pressure and preparations for a possible invasion of Taiwan now underway, the U.S. is making its presence felt in the region to hinder any Chinese attacks against the island.

Earlier this week, the U.S. flew a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft across the Taiwan Strait to uphold the freedom of navigation in the area.

The U.S. Navy flight mission was met with protest from China, accusing them of "endangering" peace in the strait.

Last week, the U.S. reportedly planned to deploy 200 additional servicemen on the island to expand its military training with Taiwanese forces.

Tensions remain high between China and Taiwan, as the mainland continues to not recognize the island's independence following a bloody civil war in 1949.

On Wednesday, Taiwan reported at least 18 Chinese air incursions in its air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The incident pushed Taiwan to mobilize its air force and navy to respond against Chinese warplanes.

But in February alone, Taiwan recorded at least 325 Chinese military aircraft and 112 naval ships around their island, showing China's continuous and increasing aggression.