Mexican President Says Tariffs Are On Hold After 'Good Conversation' With President Trump
President Claudia Sheinbaum says she will send 10,000 troops to the border to fight drug trafficking
Mexican President Claudi Sheinbaum says 25% tariffs announced by President Donald Trump are on hold for 30 days after they held a "good conversation" and she agreed to send 10,000 troops to the U.S. border to combat drug trafficking.
President Trump confirmed the pause a short time later in a Truth Social post.
"We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico."
In a message on X, Sheinbaum said teams from both countries will begin working on two fronts: security and trade.
She also said the U.S. is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.
U.S. stock markets, which had opened the day sharply lower, started recovering shortly after the announcement was made on the tariff pause.
The 25% tariffs on Canada were still set to begin Tuesday along with an additional 10% increase on China tariffs.
