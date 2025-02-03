Mexican President Claudi Sheinbaum says 25% tariffs announced by President Donald Trump are on hold for 30 days after they held a "good conversation" and she agreed to send 10,000 troops to the U.S. border to combat drug trafficking.

President Trump confirmed the pause a short time later in a Truth Social post.

"We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico."

In a message on X, Sheinbaum said teams from both countries will begin working on two fronts: security and trade.

She also said the U.S. is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.

U.S. stock markets, which had opened the day sharply lower, started recovering shortly after the announcement was made on the tariff pause.

The 25% tariffs on Canada were still set to begin Tuesday along with an additional 10% increase on China tariffs.