The US Open, the last Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, has become a coveted money-making opportunity for the world's top brands, in everything from banking to ice cream, generating hundreds of millions of dollars.

Last year, the event run by the US Tennis Association posted revenue of $560 million, a record for a tennis tournament and more than double the figure from 10 years before.

Ticket sales are the USTA's primary source of income, but broadcast rights could soon surpass that, with a new 11-year contract with Disney's ESPN Group worth more than $2 billion coming into effect in 2026.

For consumer brands, "the US Open is arguably the most visible tennis tournament and it's also taking place in a city that's known for fashion and trends," said Patrick Rishe, a professor of sports business at the University of Washington in St. Louis.

The two-week event -- attended by a constellation of stars from actors to sports icons -- is especially key for athletic wear and gear makers, as well as regular fashion labels, "to make a splash, because it's a global stage," Rishe explained.

Venerable US fashion house Ralph Lauren, a US Open partner for the past 21 years, dresses the tournament's chair umpires as well as the ball boys and girls. But it also has a shop on site.

"The US Open is truly unique," said David Lauren, the company's chief branding and innovation officer.

"It's more than just a tennis tournament -- it's a New York moment," he added. "The energy of this city has always been part of our brand."

And Flushing Meadows is not only a playground for major labels.

One of the sensations of the tournament was American Taylor Townsend, who advanced to the round of 16 in singles, and is the world's top-ranked doubles player.

She also ended up in a major post-match beef with an opponent -- all while wearing new offerings from her own TT label, launched this summer after she struggled to secure an apparel deal with mainstream brands.

"The response has been incredible. The goal is to scale the brand," said Alexander-John, the designer collaborating with the 29-year-old Townsend.

The opportunity is of course not limited to fashion brands.

Within the jam-packed Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the throng is drinking Aperol spritzes or sipping Moet et Chandon champagne -- or the ubiquitous Honey Deuce, the drink of the season made with Grey Goose vodka.

Thousands of drinks are sold each year, and with the Honey Deuce coming in at $23 a glass, it's a marketing bonanza.

"Part of the appeal of the US Open is the exclusivity -- special experiences, limited-time offerings, and iconic food and beverage items," said a spokesman for ice cream maker Van Leeuwen, which created the "Honeycomb Fudge Slam" for the occasion.

High-end jeweler Tiffany and watchmaker Rolex are key sponsors with an on-site presence.

Tennis is an "affluent sport that attracts a more affluent socioeconomic demographic," said Rishe.

"Especially for some of the higher end apparel, fashion, travel lines, this is an opportunity for them to connect with consumers that might generate higher revenue per customer."

JPMorgan Chase, which has sponsored the tournament for 44 years, makes the most of the event, setting up a dedicated space reserved for clients, including private meeting areas.

"It is truly a great opportunity for us to engage fans and customers, as well as host clients over the course of the tournament," said a spokesman for the US banking giant.

In a bid to maximize revenues, the USTA made some changes to boost attendance at sessions ahead of the tournament's main draw, which traditionally is devoted to qualifying rounds and hence sees smaller crowds.

This year, a new mixed doubles format was introduced, featuring singles stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic who do not usually participate in doubles events alongside lesser known doubles specialists.

The move should help smash last year's record attendance of 1.04 million people. At last count, with four days to go, official attendance already stood at 986,000.