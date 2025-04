US-Russian ballet dancer Ksenia Karelina, who had been detained in Russia for 12 years on treason charges, has been released and is flying to the United States, according to the top US diplomat, with her lawyer saying she was part of a prisoner exchange agreed between Moscow and Washington.

"American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States. She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on social media platform X on Thursday.

He said US President Donald Trump "will continue to work for the release of ALL Americans."

Karelina's lawyer, Mikhail Mushailov, confirmed to AFP she had been released, saying "the exchange took place in Abu Dhabi and, as of a couple of hours ago, she was already flying out of Abu Dhabi."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States released in exchange Arthur Petrov, a German-Russian citizen who was arrested in Cyprus in 2023 at Washington's request for allegedly exporting sensitive microelectronics.

"CIA Director John Ratcliffe and a senior Russian intelligence official conducted the talks for the swap," according to the WSJ, which cited an unidentified CIA official.

"Ratcliffe was present at the Abu Dhabi airport, where the exchange took place, and greeted Karelina as the US took custody of her, according to a person familiar with the matter," the report said.

A CIA spokeswoman told the paper that "the exchange shows the importance of keeping lines of communication open with Russia, despite the deep challenges in our bilateral relationship."

"While we are disappointed that other Americans remain wrongfully detained in Russia, we see this exchange as a positive step and will continue to work for their release," she said.

Russia has yet to confirm the swap, which would be the second since Trump returned to the White House in January.

Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have since pushed for a restoration of closer ties between the two countries that were severely damaged by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Several meetings between the two sides have taken place, with a new round of talks beginning on Thursday in Istanbul on restoring some of the embassy operations that were scaled back following the Ukraine invasion.

Karelina, who lived in Los Angeles, was serving a 12-year prison sentence for having donated around $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity.

The ballet dancer and spa worker, born in 1991, was arrested in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in January 2024 while on a trip to visit her family. She was charged with "treason."

Russia's Federal Security Service accused her of collecting funds for Ukraine's army that were used to purchase "equipment, weapons and ammunition" -- charges she denied. Her supporters say she donated to a US-based organisation that delivers humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Petrov was accused by US authorities of illegally exporting electronic components to Russia for military use, in violation of Washington's sanctions against Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

In mid-February, following a call between Putin and Trump, Russia released Kalob Wayne Byers, a 28-year-old US citizen who had been arrested at a Moscow airport for transporting cannabis treats.

Washington and Moscow also exchanged US teacher Marc Fogel for Russian computer expert Alexander Vinnik in early February.

The largest prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War took place between the two rival powers took place on August 1, 2024, allowing the release of journalists, including WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, and opponents held in Russia in exchange for alleged Russian spies held in the West.

Several US citizens remain incarcerated in Russian prisons, with Washington denouncing "hostage-taking" to obtain the release of Russians -- including alleged spies -- imprisoned in the West.