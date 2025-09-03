American workers are showing rising signs of financial strain, with household debt burdens eroding short-term confidence despite broader indicators of economic strength. According to a new survey from Bank of America, only 47% of full-time employees say they feel financially well—down from 52% earlier this year, Reuters reported.

The survey, conducted in May 2025 among more than 1,000 U.S. workers, revealed that 85% carry some form of personal debt. Even more striking, 26% said they are actively seeking support with financial issues such as emergency savings and debt repayment—double the 13% figure recorded just two years ago. The findings suggest that many households remain financially vulnerable despite steady job growth and easing inflation.

The stress is not limited to low-income workers. The report highlights a troubling rise in delinquencies even among households with high credit scores. Analysts told Reuters that this may reflect a combination of higher borrowing costs, resurgent use of credit cards, and the lingering effects of pandemic-era financial disruptions.

Long-term confidence, however, appears more resilient. About 70% of respondents said they expect their finances to improve over the next three years, pointing to optimism that wage growth and economic stability will eventually ease the current pressures. Yet in the immediate term, 77% expressed concern about the overall direction of the U.S. economy.

According to Yahoo Finance, the data points to a growing disconnect between headline economic performance and lived financial realities. Stock markets are near record highs, unemployment remains historically low, and inflation has moderated from its 2022 peak. But for households juggling credit cards, student loans, and rising medical bills, the macroeconomic recovery has yet to deliver tangible relief.

Employers are also taking note. The survey found that financial stress is increasingly spilling into the workplace, with workers citing debt anxiety as a key distraction from productivity. Bank of America said companies that provide financial wellness programs may be better positioned to support employees through this period of heightened stress.

The findings serve as a reminder that even as the U.S. economy shows resilience, household financial stability remains fragile. With borrowing costs still elevated and savings buffers depleted, the pressure on consumers could weigh on broader economic momentum in the months ahead.