French President Emmanuel Macron has opted to take a back seat during the Olympic Games after weeks of domestic political turmoil, heading to his Mediterranean holiday residence and leaving Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to oversee proceedings in Paris.

Macron watched -- and strongly applauded -- the controversial ceremony along the River Seine that opened the Games on Friday and then made a whirlwind tour on Saturday of some initial events.

But this week he headed to the Fort de Bregancon residence for the French head of state, Macron's preferred holiday destination over the last years.

Macron in part appears to be observing his own call for a summer political truce in France during the Olympics, after two months of high political tension.

The president dramatically called snap parliamentary elections after his party was trounced by the far right in European Parliament elections in June.

There were fears after the first round that the far right could win the elections and head a new government even in time for the Games. But the second round produced a strong performance by the left and no conclusive result.

Attal and his government have submitted their resignations but remain in power in a caretaker capacity. Macron has already made clear he will not name a new government until after the Olympics.

Jumping from one sports arena to another and hanging out with supporters, it is Attal who has been on the front line since the start of the Games, which he hailed on Wednesday as a "real success on all levels".

He cheered on the victorious men's French rugby 7s team from the Club France hospitality pavillion and witnessed the exploits of French swimming superstar Leon Marchand.

Poolside, he also crossed paths with US singer Lady Gaga, one of the opening ceremony stars.

Attal congratulated Gaga on her "stunning" performance and even had the honour of being introduced to her long-term boyfriend Michael Polansky as "my fiance", a development that was news even to close Gaga-watchers.

The premier "is present, neither too much nor too little," said one minister, asking not to be named.

The left has put forward economist Lucie Castets as its choice for prime minister, an idea that appears not to have been met with enthusiasm at the Elysee.

Indeed the Olympics is one factor in Macron's favour, which appears to help him play for time and allow the situation to shift to his benefit.

Macron and his wife Brigitte appear to treasure the privacy and seclusion of the austere fort, with the president in recent years repeatedly pictured enjoying jet-skiing on the surrounding waters.

Macron is using this break to "reflect on the future government" while hoping that the situation will "settle down", said another minister, asking not to be named.

His team has insisted that Macron is working as he keeps a close eye on crises in the Middle East, earlier this week having his first telephone talks with new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

A presidential official has described his holiday as "intermittent" with trips to Paris not ruled out, and the president is expected in the capital for the Olympics closing ceremony on August 11.