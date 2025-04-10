The Vatican on Thursday published a photograph of Pope Francis meeting King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla the day before during the British monarch's state visit to Italy.

Wednesday's meeting was a surprise, as Buckingham palace had cancelled the planned audience due to the 88-year-old pope's poor health.

Francis, the head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, is recovering from five weeks in hospital with life-threatening pneumonia.

It was the first meeting between Charles, the head of the Church of England, and the pope since the monarch ascended to the throne in 2022.

The pontiff offered his congratulations to the royal couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary Wednesday, the palace and the Vatican said.

During the 20-minute encounter, the king -- who is recovering from cancer -- and the pope also exchanged well-wishes for each other's health, the Vatican said.

"Their majesties were delighted the Pope was well enough to host them -- and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person," a Buckingham Palace statement added.

Charles, 76, has been suffering from an unnamed cancer for more than a year and less than two weeks ago he was briefly admitted to hospital after experiencing side effects from his treatment.

He was out of action for a matter of days before resuming his official engagements on April 1.

Francis, who almost died twice during his treatment for double pneumonia, has been in convalescence since his return to the Vatican on March 23.

Despite being ordered to rest and recover for two months, the Argentine made a surprise appearance in St Peter's Square last Sunday at the end of a mass.

On Tuesday, the Vatican said that Francis's voice and mobility were improving, raising hopes that he may take part in upcoming Easter celebrations.

He has been using a cannula -- a plastic tube tucked into the nostrils -- to help him breathe, notably at night, but was not wearing one in the picture released Thursday.