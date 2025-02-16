Pope Francis followed Sunday mass and his traditional Angelus weekly prayer on television in a Rome hospital where the 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for bronchitis.

The Argentine pope was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Friday for the latest respiratory infection, influenza or bronchitis, he has caught in recent winters.

The Vatican said Sunday that the pope was in a "stable" condition and his treatment would continue.

"This morning he received the Eucharist and followed the Holy Mass on television. In the afternoon he alternated reading with rest," said the Vatican in a bulletin.

Doctors have prescribed "absolute rest" for the pope, who, unable to attend Sunday mass at St Peter's Basilica, sent a written address to the artists and other cultural figures in attendance.

"I would have liked to be among you but, as you know, I am here at the Gemelli Hospital because I still need some treatment for my bronchitis," Francis wrote.

Cardinal Jose Tolentino de Mendonca read the pope's homily.

"We live in a time when new walls are being erected, when differences become a pretext for division rather than an opportunity for mutual enrichment," the cardinal read. "But you, men and women of the world of culture, are called to build bridges."

Under sunny skies in St Peter's Square, many faithful said they were praying for the pope's speedy recovery.

"We're praying and reciprocating the prayer he has always had for us, for his health," said metalworker Savino Delicio.

"We're not worried, we're optimistic, he will soon recover. We have faith," he told AFPTV.

Outside the hospital, the head of the health office for the Italian Bishops' Conference, Massimo Angelelli, said it was "absolutely necessary for Francis to recover his strength" given his commitments this year.

The Catholic Church has designated 2025 a "Jubilee Year" that is expected to draw more than 30 million visitors to Rome.

Occurring every 25 years, the Jubilee is intended as a period of reflection and penance. It is marked by a long list of cultural and religious events -- many of them presided over by the pope.

Despite his health concerns -- which include knee pain and his reliance on a wheelchair -- the pope keeps a busy schedule and has said he has no current plans to slow down.

But in the days ahead of his hospitalisation, Francis -- who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man -- several times asked aides to read his speeches on his behalf.

On Saturday, the Vatican said that tests had confirmed the pope was suffering from a "respiratory tract infection" but was not exhibiting signs of fever, and showed "improvement in some values".