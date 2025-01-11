Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González has accused Nicolás Maduro of staging a coup and "crowning himself dictator" after being sworn in for a third term, despite widespread claims of election fraud and international condemnation.

The July 28 election in Venezuela was marred by allegations of vote rigging, with González claiming to have won by a significant margin, the Guardian reported.

Maduro, however, declared victory and secured loyalty from the military and key security forces, cementing his grip on power.

Internationally, many democratic nations, including the U.S. and Canada, recognize González as the legitimate president, while Maduro retains support from authoritarian allies like Cuba and Nicaragua.

On Friday, January 10, González released a video denouncing Maduro's inauguration and accusing him of violating the constitution and the people's will.

"Maduro has violated the constitution and the sovereign will of the ​Venezuelans ... He has executed a coup d'etat and crowned himself dictator. The people aren't with him and no government considered democratic is with him—only the dictators of Cuba, [the Democratic Republic of the] Congo and Nicaragua," González said.

He vowed to return to Venezuela "soon" to lead a democratic transition, calling on the military to reject Maduro's orders and recognize him as the legitimate leader.

"Soon, very soon, no matter what they do, we will return to Venezuela and put an end to this tragedy ... I promise that we will not fail you," González said.

Meanwhile, the Maduro regime has intensified repression, closing airspace to prevent González's return and detaining opposition figures like María Corina Machado.

González is working with international allies and opposition forces to create conditions for his return and the establishment of a transitional government.

The U.S. recently increased its reward for information leading to Maduro's capture to $25 million.

Originally published by Latin Times