Max Verstappen leads Red Bull into their home Austrian Grand Prix this weekend hoping a major upgrades package can boost his title defence before it is too late.

The four-time world champion, who still needs to avoid any on-track problems that could lead to a mandatory race ban, has won four times at the high-speed Red Bull Ring circuit in the Styrian Alps and will be backed by his 'orange army' of fans.

But he knows that combination may not be enough.

McLaren's championship-leading duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who collided in Canada, are hoping to return to form after that rare off-day in a forecasted heatwave on a circuit expected to suit their car.

Last year's winner George Russell of Mercedes, who took advantage of McLaren's struggles in Montreal to win with aplomb ahead of Verstappen, will arrive with momentum and optimism, if wary of the heat.

"We are getting an update for Austria which will be refined for Silverstone," Red Bull's consultant Helmut Marko told Austria's Kleine Zeitung.

"But if that doesn't work then it will be difficult for the championship -- as if it is not difficult enough already."

Breaking free of team chief Christan Horner's more upbeat approach ahead of the 11th race of the 24-race season, Marko said he expected F1's cost cap and the need to focus on preparation for next year's sweeping regulation changes to curtail development this year.

"At some point people will say 'That's it for further development and for two reasons -- time -- the production of new parts takes time -- and the cost cap."

He suggested that a key decision to focus entirely on the 2026 car would likely be taken next month.

Verstappen, whose Red Bull car has been unable to match McLaren for most of this year, is without a win in three races since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May.

He has won twice this season, at the high-speed Imola and Suzuka circuits, but struggled on slower tracks.

In the drivers' championship, he trails McLaren's Piastri, by 43 points, and Norris, by 21, and is two penalty points on his licence away from a ban.

Two of his current total will expire after this Sunday's race.

Horner conceded that "our weakness at the moment is in the medium-speed type of corner... and in Austria, in the middle sector, there's a bit of it there. We'll see. If it's hot, I expect McLaren to be stronger again.

"There's a significant points gap between us and them, but we don't give up on anything and we're not even at the halfway point yet."

In last year's race, Verstappen collided with Norris as they fought for the lead, gifting Russell his victory.

That tangle, and his "stupid" crash into Piastri in Montreal, may hang heavily for Norris this weekend as he attempts to rebuild his title bid without further mishaps.

With Russell confident and Mercedes also boosted by rookie Kimi Antonelli's maiden podium finish in Canada, a closely-fought contest is in prospect involving all the leading teams.

"We expect our rivals to be much more competitive in Austria," said Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff. "The track should be a good test of our recent updates."

Ferrari go into the weekend with less optimism.

"For us, the best thing is to take it race by race, try to maximise," said Charles Leclerc. "It's been a disappointing first part of the season, but we keep pushing. Let's see where that takes us."