A video showed the dramatic showdown between police and suspected German Christmas market attacker Taleb al-Abdulmohsen.

The video, released by the Associated Press, shows al-Abdulmohson outside a damaged BMW, the vehicle he's believed to have used to plow through a German Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany on Friday evening.

Video shows Germany police detaining suspect at gun point after suspected attack #Maagdenburg #Germany pic.twitter.com/70IToQ5aCs — Broski (@Billyunit) December 21, 2024

German police can be seen drawing their firearms as they close in on al-Abdulmohson, who lies down face-down outside his vehicle as police shout commands at him.

According to the latest figures, five people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the attack.

Footage of the moment the car plowed into the Christmas market was captured and widely shared on social media.

Al-Abdulmohson has been identified as a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who fled from his home country to Germany in 2016 as a refugee, according to reporting by The Guardian.

A motive for the attack has yet to be revealed. However, according to reporting by Reuters, Saudi Arabia warned Germany about al-Abdulmohson after he posted threatening anti-Islamist rhetoric on his social media accounts.

Originally published by Latin Times