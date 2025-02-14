Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared footage of what he called a Russian drone strike on the shelter protecting the crippled Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

He claimed the drone was carrying a high-explosive warhead when it hit the destroyed 4th power unit of the plant.

Zelensky says the cover was damaged but no increase of radiation levels has been detected.

Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.



A fire at the building was extinguished.

"Every night, Russia carries out such attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and cities," Zelensky said. "Russia continues to expand its army and show not change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric. This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied claims that Russia was behind the attack.

"There is no talk about strikes on nuclear infrastructure, nuclear energy facilities, any such claim isn't true, our military doesn't do that," Peskov said in a conference call, the Associated Press reported.

Zelensky is set to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Germany on Friday with a warning against trusting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump surprised European allies this week when he announced that peace negotiations would begin with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it was "unrealistic" to expect that Ukraine could return to its pre-2014 borders after the war.