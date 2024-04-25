Wall Street Today: GDP Report Sends Stocks Into Freefall
Blindsided by a subpar report on U.S. economic growth, Wall Street reacted swiftly and strongly Thursday as all three major indices saw significant declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points shortly after the opening bell, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw drops of more than 1%.
As of 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday, the Dow was down 655 points (1.70%) to 37,805. The S&P 500 fell by 1.45% to 4,998, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined by 1.81% to 15,428.
The sharp declines came after fresh data revealed the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew by only 1.6% in the first quarter, a far cry from the 2.4% forecast by Dow.
The report also showed more stubbornness from inflation. Consumer prices rose at a 3.4% rate, well ahead of analysts' expectations and above the previous quarter's 1.8% pace.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Bitcoin And Crypto Price Review - Another Myth Gets Busted?
-
Mass Cancellations Loom Despite French Air Union Cancelling Strike
-
Mired In Crisis, Boeing Reports Another Loss
-
Recycled 'Zombie' Misinformation Targets US Voters
-
Hackers Leak Part Of Source Code Of El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet
-
Azerbaijan Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Armenia Peace Deal Amid Border Talks
-
How UK's Biggest Water Supplier Sank Into Crisis
-
Taiwan Hit By Dozens Of Strong Aftershocks From Deadly Quake
-
Gaza Health System 'Completely Obliterated': UN Expert
-
In Ecuadoran Amazon, Butterflies Provide A Gauge Of Climate Change