Blindsided by a subpar report on U.S. economic growth, Wall Street reacted swiftly and strongly Thursday as all three major indices saw significant declines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points shortly after the opening bell, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw drops of more than 1%.

As of 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday, the Dow was down 655 points (1.70%) to 37,805. The S&P 500 fell by 1.45% to 4,998, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined by 1.81% to 15,428.

The sharp declines came after fresh data revealed the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew by only 1.6% in the first quarter, a far cry from the 2.4% forecast by Dow.

The report also showed more stubbornness from inflation. Consumer prices rose at a 3.4% rate, well ahead of analysts' expectations and above the previous quarter's 1.8% pace.

