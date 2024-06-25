Walmart just announced that it will be having a big July sale, starting on Monday, July 8, days prior to the scheduled Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 16. The press release from Walmart stated that the upcoming sale will be the largest one held by the retail chain, with expected discounts on toys, electronics, and more as the back-to-school season approaches.

The company's press release provides consumers with a sneak peek of the items available at great discounts, including smart TVs like TCL, Dyson vacuums, coffee makers, and Samsung Galaxy watches.

The Walmart sale, called "Walmart Deals," will start on Monday, July 8, and will run until 5 p.m. on that date. Those who want to take part in the sale may do so online or use the Walmart App starting at 5 p.m. ET. However, those with a Walmart+ membership can access the best deals at 12:00 p.m. ET, five hours earlier than the general public.

Walmart ensured its sale will proceed several days ahead of its rival Amazon Prime Day, which will be happening on July 16 and 17.

According to CNBC, the Amazon sale will also feature millions of deals, and like in previous years, new discounts will be dropped frequently, "as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event."

Amazon said that there will also be an invite-only feature, wherein Prime members can request invitation access to discounts on items that sell out quickly.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015, offering discounts exclusively to subscription members. The Prime service costs $139 per year, providing perks like access to streaming services and speedy shipping.

Prime Day is considered a huge revenue driver for other retailers, who also hold competing events on the day or before or after the event.