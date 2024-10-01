A 37-year-old man allegedly went on a stabbing spree that killed three people and wounded 15 others inside a Walmart supermarket in China.

Police said the man, identified only by the last name Lin, went to the store in Shanghai on Monday night to "vent his anger due to a personal economic dispute," the BBC reported.

The deadly rampage took place in a shopping mall in the city's Songjiang district, according to South China Morning Post.

"There was blood everywhere," a witness who runs a jewelry store in the mall told the BBC. "This kind of random incident is terrifying and unsettling."

The incident took place on the eve of the National Day holiday week in China.

The supermarket reopened Tuesday morning with additional security and the Chinese government appeared to have censored discussions about the stabbings on social media, the BBC said.

China has strict gun control laws but a recent series of stabbings includes a June attack in a park in Jilin City, in northeastern China, that wounded four visiting American professors from Cornell College in Iowa.