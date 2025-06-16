Iranian state broadcaster IRIB was broadcasting live from Tehran on Monday as it was hit by an Israeli airstrike amid escalating hostilities between the two countries.

Images show a woman speaking along with an outside camera showing the city of Tehran before a loud noise is heard and the woman is seen abruptly leaving her seat. Dust can then be seen coming from the room and people can also be heard shouting.

The Israeli Air Force has bombed the offices of Iran's state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran a short while ago. Footage shows the moment of the attack. pic.twitter.com/PJUqx2njMg — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 16, 2025

Israel is conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran as hostilities continue. Earlier on Monday the Wall Street Journal reported that Tehran is "urgently" seeking to end hostilities, telling Arab intermediaries that it is ready to return to negotiating its nuclear program as long as the U.S. does not get involved in Israel's attacks. Iran also passed on messages to Israel claiming it is on both sides' interest to not escalate matters further.

However, the outlet cautions the pursue might not have great chances of succeeding in the near future, considering that Israel has achieved air superiority over Tehran and other parts of Iran while reducing damage from counterattacks. In that scenario, Israel could seek to further damage the country's nuclear program before taking any steps towards ending the active conflict.

The outlet did caution that, even though Israel has managed to kill much of Iran's top military brass, it still has not made much damage to the country's nuclear program, and would take a long air war to get the results it wants without U.S. involvement. In the meantime, Israeli forces have prepared for at least two weeks of strikes.

Iranian officials also told the WSJ that Israel doesn't have a clear exit strategy for the conflict and needs the U.S. to inflict a serious blow to its nuclear program, especially at the Fordow uranium enrichment facility, which is buried deep inside a mountain.

Iran has also not signaled it's willing to make more concessions than before, and has told Arab officials it could accelerate its nuclear program further if no agreement is reached soon. The country said last Thursday that it would continue enriching uranium after the UN's nuclear watchdog found Tehran was not complying with obligations meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. It also announced a new enrichment site.

After four days, at least 224 people have died in Iran, according to state media. 24 people have died in Israel as a result of Tehran's intensive missile attacks.

Originally published on Latin Times