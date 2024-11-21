While a 21-second clip was released online that shows a Russian ICBM missile attacking Ukraine territory there are various reports as to whether an intermediate or medium-range artillery was used in the attack.

The 21-second clip was posted on X from the Eastern European media news outlet, NEXTA.

‼️ BREAKING: Ukrainian Telegram channels publish the first footage of the fall of combat parts of an ICBM in Dnipro. pic.twitter.com/MCG6ilNgqR — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 21, 2024

Ukraine officials said the artillery was "an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)" that was launched toward southeastern Ukraine, according to ABC News,

"Today it was a new Russian missile," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "All the parameters: speed, altitude -- match those of an intercontinental ballistic missile."

American officials refuted Ukraine's claims, and said it was "an experimental medium-range ballistic missile" that hit near Dnipro, ABC News reported.

Following the launch, Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, said in a video posted on Telegram that the missile was "a ballistic missile with a non-nuclear hypersonic equipment," reported EurAsia Daily.

Putin also said Russia has the right to defend itself.

"We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military objects of those countries that allow to use their own weapons against our objects. In the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond decisively and in a mirror manner," Putin said.

The attack comes days after Zelensky said that he wants to end the war by 'diplomatic means' next year.