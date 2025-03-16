Serbian protestors scattered after the alleged deployment of a sonic weapon almost caused a mass panic.

"The reaction of the crowd, that they felt as if something had passed by them was a consequence of the use of sound, with the aim of scaring them," MP Zdravko Ponoš told the Sarajevo Times. He noted that such a weapon can "harm health" and that its use was a "complete scandal."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic denied a sonic weapon was used as more than 100,000 people protested his government. Vucic called the allegations shameful and said he was proud of how the police handled the crowd, Balkan News reported.

Vucic is facing the most significant protests of his time in office. He has led Serbia for 13 years. The protestors accuse the government of rampant corruption and incompetence, CNN reported.

The protests were ignited following the deaths of 15 people, who were killed when a concrete canopy collapsed at a train station in Serbia in November, CNN reported.

The crowd was having a 15-minute moment of silence when the sonic weapon is alleged to have been used, the Sarajevo Times reported.

