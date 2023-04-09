KEY POINTS Ukrainian intelligence officers detected a Russian Repeynik radar on the battlefield

Ukraine said Russia began operating modern UAV detection radars last year

Russia suffered more losses in its military equipment Sunday

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a rare Russian radar designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to the Facebook post by the Ukrainian military's Pivnich (North) Operational Command, intelligence officers from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade detected a Russian radar called "Repeynik," or turnip in English.

"[Intelligence officers] reported its coordinates to the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade stationed nearby," the Pivnich Operational Command said.

The post included footage of the moment Ukrainian forces destroyed the Russian radar using a U.S.-made M777 howitzer.

"A precisely aimed shot from M777 destroyed the target!" it added.

The Pivnich Operational Command noted that the Russian UAV detection radars are new and only began operating last year.

"'Repeynik' radar is a modern Russian radar station for detecting drones," the Ukrainian command said. "According to data for January 2023, the Russians have produced only 11 such radars."

Last month, Ukraine also released footage of its military destroying a Russian Zoopark-1M counter-battery radar in the Donetsk region after it had been located by Ukrainian special operations forces using its new "Shark" reconnaissance drone.

The Zoopark radar systems allow Russia to detect incoming Ukrainian munitions and track their trajectory, according to Business Insider.

The British Defense Ministry said Ukraine and Russia are consistently targeting each other's counter-battery radars since they are "significant force multipliers" on the battlefield.

"They allow commanders to rapidly locate and strike enemy artillery," the British Defense Ministry said.

However, the British ministry noted that such radars contain "active electromagnetic signatures" which are vulnerable to detection.

The U.K. said Russian forces have lost at least six counter-battery radar systems and "likely only has a very limited number left in Ukraine."

An open-source intelligence analysis by Oryx suggested that at least seven of Russia's Zoopark-1M radars in Ukraine have either been destroyed, damaged or captured.

The destruction of radar systems only adds to the rising number of destroyed Russian military equipment in the war in Ukraine.

On Sunday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported more losses on the Russian side, including four armored personnel vehicles (APVs), 13 artillery systems and 14 operational-tactical level UAVs.

Since the invasion began in February last year, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 3,636 Russian tanks, 7,024 APVs, 2,740 artillery systems and 2,312 tactical UAVs.

However, Ukraine also suffered losses in its military equipment.

In December 2022, the military website Army Technology, citing data from Oryx, reported that Ukraine had lost 2,613 pieces of military equipment in the war up to that point.

Ukraine's losses include 418 infantry fighting vehicles, 436 tanks, 92 artillery systems, 55 aircraft, 28 helicopters, 57 UAVs and 23 naval ships.