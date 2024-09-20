A 64-year-old woman in Thailand survived a harrowing, 2-hour-long fight for survival after being attacked by an enormous snake that was hiding under her sink.

The woman, Arom Arunroj, first noticed the snake as it began wrapping itself around her leg while she was standing in her kitchen trying to do the dishes.

"When I looked I saw the snake wrapping around me," Arunroj told Thailand's Thairath newspaper.

Arunroj tried hitting the snake on the head to get it off of her, but the 13 foot long python just kept tightening its grip around her.

"I grabbed it by the head, but it wouldn't release me," Arunroj said. "It only tightened."

After hours of yelling for help, a neighbor finally heard her and called for emergency assistance.

"I thought I wouldn't survive and would surely become the snake's meal," Arunroj told Khaosod English.

When police arrived, they used a crowbar to beat the snake until it released her.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life," Arom said.

Arunroj was safely taken to a nearby hospital where she was only treated for bites.

"She had probably been strangled for a while because her skin was pale," Sgt Maj Anusorn Wongmali Anusorn said.