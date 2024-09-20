WATCH: 64-Year-Old Thai Woman Battles Massive Python Strangling Her for Hours, Comes Out Victorious
'I was about to scoop some water and when I sat down it bit me immediately.'
A 64-year-old woman in Thailand survived a harrowing, 2-hour-long fight for survival after being attacked by an enormous snake that was hiding under her sink.
The woman, Arom Arunroj, first noticed the snake as it began wrapping itself around her leg while she was standing in her kitchen trying to do the dishes.
"When I looked I saw the snake wrapping around me," Arunroj told Thailand's Thairath newspaper.
Arunroj tried hitting the snake on the head to get it off of her, but the 13 foot long python just kept tightening its grip around her.
"I grabbed it by the head, but it wouldn't release me," Arunroj said. "It only tightened."
After hours of yelling for help, a neighbor finally heard her and called for emergency assistance.
"I thought I wouldn't survive and would surely become the snake's meal," Arunroj told Khaosod English.
When police arrived, they used a crowbar to beat the snake until it released her.
"I've never experienced anything like this in my life," Arom said.
Arunroj was safely taken to a nearby hospital where she was only treated for bites.
"She had probably been strangled for a while because her skin was pale," Sgt Maj Anusorn Wongmali Anusorn said.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Olive Garden Owner Announces Uber Delivery Partnership
-
'It's History': Donald Trump Becomes First Ex-US President To Publicly Make A Bitcoin Payment
-
US Fed Rate Cut Is 'Very Positive Sign' For Economy: Yellen
-
'Something Was Wrong', Defendant In French Mass Rape Tells Court
-
Vatican Recognises Medjugorje Shrine, But Not Virgin's Messages
-
Teamsters Union Not To Endorse Any Presidential Candidate, Trump Calls It 'A Great Honor'
-
23andMe CEO Under Fire After Directors Resign From Board
-
US Insurance Industry Fights Regulation To Scrap Agent Commissions, Boosting Retirement Savings By $3B Annually
-
Fed Cuts Key US Interest Rate By Half A Point, First Drop In 4 Years
-
Vast France Building Project Sunk By Sea Level Rise Fears