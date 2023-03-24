KEY POINTS A woman in the Australian town of Maroon found an eastern brown snake on her bed Monday

The 6-foot-long animal, which was sleeping at the time of discovery, was moved to a nearby bushland

It may have entered the woman's home to seek shelter due to the warm weather

A woman in the Australian state of Queensland found what is considered to be one of the most venomous snakes in the world sleeping on her bed when she woke up earlier this week, according to reports.

Professional snake catcher Zachery Richards was called to the home in the town of Maroon Monday to safely remove the 6-foot-long reptile, which was identified as an eastern brown snake, he told CBS News.

"When I arrived, she [the resident] was waiting outside for me, and I went inside to the bedroom that the snake was in, and she had the door shut with a towel underneath, so it couldn't get out. I pushed the door open, and it was lying in bed looking at me," Richards, of Zachery's Snake and Reptile Relocation, said.

"The snake would have probably come in through an open door to seek shelter as it was quite warm outside that day, or it just wanted a nice comfortable bed to sleep in," he explained.

Eastern brown snakes have the second most toxic venom in the world, Billabong Sanctuary, a wildlife refuge in Australia, said on its website.

They have caused more deaths from snake bites than any other species of snake in the country, according to the Australian Museum.

"Fast-moving, aggressive and known for their bad temper, eastern brown snakes, together with other browns, are responsible for more deaths every year in Australia than any other group of snakes," Australian Geographic wrote about the species.

Richards was reportedly able to move the snake to some nearby bushland and left it a safe distance from other residences.

The homeowner who found the reptile on her bed took the right steps to safely contain the animal before she called Richards, he said.

"If you see a snake, you want to leave it alone, back away from it and where possible and safe to do so, confine it to the one room as it makes it easier for us to find," the snake catcher advised.

Richards also warned the public in a Facebook post that featured photos of the snake to "check the bed carefully tonight!"