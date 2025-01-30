A Welsh woman has been sentenced to community service and ordered to pay fines after she pleaded guilty to refusing to stop sending videos of herself farting to her boyfriend's ex.

Rhiannon Evans, 25, was sentenced to a community order spanning 12 months and was instructed to pay nearly £300, or about $372, in fines and costs, as reported by the BBC.

Deborah Prytherch, the ex-partner of Evans' boyfriend, accused Evans of harassment after alleging that she would send her videos of her placing the camera by her bottom and farting, prosecutors told the court as reported by the Daily Post.

Evans allegedly sent Prytherch several videos of the same activity over the course of several days. Prosecutor Diane Williams told the court that the videos depicted "Miss Evans passing wind, her face smiling at the camera," The Sun reported.

Williams said that Evans admitted to the activities after she was arrested, reportedly telling officers that she sent the videos because she thought her boyfriend was "being treated unfairly."

"It was purely malicious. She was smirking throughout, found it hilarious, but the victim didn't," the prosecutor told the court.

Evans' lawyer Harriet Gorst explained that there had been some problems between Evans' boyfriend and Prytherch at the time regarding "child contact."

"We are living in a very 'snowflake' generation. I sent the messages on WhatsApp. I do have regrets, but I wouldn't have thought I would be here for something like this, to be honest. It's petty," Evans told The Sun. "I've learned my lesson."

In addition to the fines and community service, a restraining order was imposed on Evans against contacting the victim, and she was ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation sessions and follow 60 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring.

Originally published on Latin Times