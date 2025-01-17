A routine workday turned tragic when a factory employee in El Campillo, Spain, died Thursday after her scarf got entangled in a conveyor belt.

Despite the quick arrival of paramedics and emergency responders, the 55-year-old woman could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred early in the morning Thursday, with the first emergency calls coming in just before 7:30 a.m.

"We can confirm a 55-year-old woman has died after the scarf round her neck got caught up in a conveyor sorting belt at a factory in El Campillo," said a spokesperson for the local emergency response coordination center, per the Mirror.

The victim was discovered lying on the ground, her scarf tightly wrapped around her neck after being pulled into the sorting machinery. Firefighters, police, and medical teams arrived, but it was too late to save her.

Investigations into the incident are currently underway, with local police and health and safety officials examining the circumstances leading up to the death. A postmortem examination is expected to confirm strangulation as the cause of death, according to local reports.

This tragedy is similar to a March 2023 incident when a 91-year-old man in Acate, Sicily, died after his scarf got caught in a power drill.

Investigators are expected to release further details in the coming days as they work to determine whether additional safety measures could have prevented the latest incident.

Each year, nearly 3 million people lose their lives to work-related accidents and illnesses, according to the International Labour Organization.

Originally published on Latin Times