Workers Trapped For Days In Collapsed Thai Train Tunnel Found Dead
The two men from China and one from Myanmar had been trapped since the tunnel caved in a week ago
The bodies of three workers trapped for days in a collapsed train tunnel in Thailand have been recovered, according to a report.
Two of the men were from China and one was from Myanmar, the BBC reported on Friday.
They became trapped last Saturday when a section of a tunnel they were building as part of the Thailand-China high speed railway project collapsed in a landslide about 124 miles northeast of Bangkok, the report said.
The bodies were recovered on Friday.
Teams from China and the State Railway of Thailand had been furiously working around the clock to rescue the men.
Initial investigations suggest they died from lack of air, the BBC reported.
Local media reported that the rescuers had gotten within a few feet of the men on Wednesday, and scanners and sniffer dogs detected vital signs, raising hopes the three were still alive.
But efforts were hindered by falling dirt and muddy conditions that grew worse as teams moved deeper into the tunnel, the BBC reported.
A fourth worker, a Burmese truck driver, was found under a pile of rocks on Thursday.
The bodies of the Chinese workers, a supervisor and an excavator operator, and the man from Myanmar were found about 80 feet inside the tunnel.
Police have launched an investigation into the collapse.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
From Indonesia To Singapore: Four Stages Of Pope's Trip
-
'Hit My Heart': Trial Of Hong Kong Editors Leave Journalists In Tears
-
Near Gaza Border, Loved Ones Shout Messages To Hamas-held Hostages
-
Berkshire Hathaway Becomes First Non-Tech US Company To Hit $1T Market Value
-
How To Get An Unbelievably Cheap Apartment In One Of The Most Expensive Cities In The US
-
Astronaut Carrying Flag At Paralympics Sends 'Powerful Message'
-
Switzerland Reopens Door For New Nuclear Power Plants
-
Showdown Looms Over 'Boys' Club' Lineup For EU Commission
-
Sky-high Rents Have Mumbai Residents Living On The Edge
-
A Year Since Coup, Gabon's Ousted Ruling Family In Limbo