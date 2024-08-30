The bodies of three workers trapped for days in a collapsed train tunnel in Thailand have been recovered, according to a report.

Two of the men were from China and one was from Myanmar, the BBC reported on Friday.

They became trapped last Saturday when a section of a tunnel they were building as part of the Thailand-China high speed railway project collapsed in a landslide about 124 miles northeast of Bangkok, the report said.

The bodies were recovered on Friday.

Teams from China and the State Railway of Thailand had been furiously working around the clock to rescue the men.

Initial investigations suggest they died from lack of air, the BBC reported.

Local media reported that the rescuers had gotten within a few feet of the men on Wednesday, and scanners and sniffer dogs detected vital signs, raising hopes the three were still alive.

But efforts were hindered by falling dirt and muddy conditions that grew worse as teams moved deeper into the tunnel, the BBC reported.

A fourth worker, a Burmese truck driver, was found under a pile of rocks on Thursday.

The bodies of the Chinese workers, a supervisor and an excavator operator, and the man from Myanmar were found about 80 feet inside the tunnel.

Police have launched an investigation into the collapse.