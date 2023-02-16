World Anthropology Day, observed every third Thursday of February, celebrates the field and the incredible people in it.

Anthropology is essentially "the science of humanity," covering a wide range of topics from evolution to culture and language.

In 2015, the American Anthropological Association (AAA) created what was then National Anthropology Day. But this was changed the following year to span the entire world, and not just one nation, making it World Anthropology Day or, simply, Anthropology Day.

The simple idea for the celebration is to "share the wonders of anthropology with the world around us," according to AAA. In fact, it was deliberately chosen to fall on a Thursday so there would be classes in schools and universities, where students can participate.

In last year's celebration, for instance, various events were held at institutions in different parts of the world such as Princeton University, which held an "Around the World Dumpling Tasting" event, while the Institute of Ethnology and Anthropology in Macedonia held an Instagram-related contest for high school students, with the theme "everyday surroundings."

Indeed, as the "science of humanity," anthropology covers a wide range of topics, so there will be no shortage of ways to appreciate the field.

Today, let's get to know the field of anthropology a bit more with some interesting facts. (Courtesy: the University of Kentucky, Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), AAA and Britannica)