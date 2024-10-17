Israel Kills Hamas Leader After Randomly Running Into Him in Gaza
Sinwar was both the military and political leader of Hamas after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran in July
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that they were investigating the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a recent operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli media later confirmed that he was dead.
The military apparently ran into him while in Gaza and was not on a direct mission to target him.
The official X account of the Israeli government said that "three terrorists were eliminated" during IDF operations and that authorities are "checking the possibility" that Sinwar was one of them.
"At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed. In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution. More details to follow," the post adds.
Sinwar was both the political and military leader of Hamas after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran in July. The IDF and the Shin Bet intelligence agency said the incident took place on Wednesday night when, during a routine patrol, IDF soldiers encountered three armed men and killed them after exchanging fire. The encounter was incidental and not based on intelligence.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Worms And Snails Handle The Pressure 2,500m Below The Pacific Surface
-
WHO Demands Space To Finish Gaza Polio Vaccination
-
'Age Of Electricity' Coming As Fossil Fuels Set To Peak: IEA
-
Holiday Spending Expected To Increase This Year Despite Consumers Acting 'More Cautiously'
-
India's Fireworks Boom Ahead Of Hindu Festival Of Lights
-
Hissed Off: San Juan Cat Removal Plan Prompts Outcry, Lawsuit
-
Egyptian Geese Spread Wings In France, Threatening Biodiversity
-
Cars, Chlamydia Threaten Australian Koalas
-
Can Biodiversity Credits Unlock Billions For Nature?
-
In The Colombian Pacific, Fighting To Save Sharks