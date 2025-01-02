Graffiti on walls around Havana telling Cubans "you need to be happy" has encouraged introspection and inspiration in a country where censorship has forced many street artists to emigrate or abandon their work.

The simple but striking message that began appearing more than a year ago is the creation of "Mr. Sad," a 27-year-old sociologist who, under the cover of anonymity, pushes the limits of rebellion on the communist-run island.

"My intention is just to create a mirror so that people have the opportunity to take a moment to see what's inside them," he told AFP.

The artist said he was inspired by the tradition of visual propaganda that Cuba has cultivated in the decades since the revolution that brought the late Fidel Castro to power in 1959.

Revolutionary slogans that have adorned public space on the island of 10 million inhabitants for years, such as "Homeland or death, we will win," have gradually lost their connection with the Cuban identity, he said.

In the 1960s, "Cuba became the standard bearer of counterculture," he said in front of his graffiti inside the ruins of what was once an elegant apartment block with a sea view.

"Society has evolved. It no longer identifies with what happens in public spaces," he said.

He decided to turn his message into an "order but a kind one" because, he believes, Cubans are so used to orders "that only an order can attract attention."

The phrase has been spray-painted or scribbled in pen on walls, road signs and disused shop windows, as well appearing on stickers and T-shirts.

Graffiti emerged in Cuba in the early 2000s as a response to the needs of a changing society, Mr. Sad said.

However, some of its creators have faced hostility and surveillance from the authorities, because graffiti is above all a form of rebellion, he added.

One artist who signs his graffiti featuring masked characters observing society from street walls "2+2=5" has gone into exile.

Another, Yulier P., remains on the island but no longer paints.

Both were previously arrested and said they were forced to paint over their murals, although some are still visible in the capital.

Even so, Mr. Sad prefers to work during the day, choosing busy places like bus stations.

He said people had told him on social media that his words helped them to make important decisions, including fleeing domestic violence, addressing gender identity issues or even deciding against suicide.

Independent filmmakers Lilian Moncada, 22, and Erika Santana, 23, were also inspired by the slogan, which they used for the name of their short film.

Santana plays the role of a woman "fighting her own demons" who needed to hear Mr. Sad's message, said the actress, who has the phrase tattooed on her forearm.

Cubans "have the right to be happy, to look inward and move forward, despite the problems" shaking the island, which is mired in its worst economic crisis in three decades, Moncada said.