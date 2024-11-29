Popular Mexican YouTuber and TikToker Miguel "El Jasper" Vivanco was found brutally murdered on a dirt road in Mexico, with law enforcement believing his death was related to a prominent Mexican drug gang.

29-year-old Vivanco was found dead in Culiacan, Mexico on Saturday morning with his eyes taped shut and his hands tied, just two days after he was reported missing. He had 70 bullet wounds in him, according to Spanish media outlet Infobae.

Law enforcement believes he was tortured and ultimately killed by the drug gang Los Chapitos, reported Dexerto.

In September of this year, Vivanco had been added to a list of sanctioned people within an illicit drugs program kept by the Office of Control of Foreign Assets (OFAC).

According to his family, Vivanco was kidnapped by a group of hitmen, who broke into his home in Sinaloa on Nov. 21. His family had not seen him since that incident.

"Brother I will love you all my life with all my heart," wrote Cristo Rich, a close friend of Vivanco, in an online tribute to the YouTuber. "You took a part of me with you. I know we will see each other again brother. I hope we will always be together like we always were just us."

"You are the best brother I could have had of that there is no doubt, always helping me. You were a very special person to me. No one can ever replace you. I will love you all my life brother and I will miss you like you have no idea, only you and I know brother," he continued.