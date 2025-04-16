Ever been knee-deep in finding the right personnel to propel the growth of a business, and after months of job postings and connecting with contacts, ended up with no one to fit the bill? Author and energy healer Barbara Robins' new book Your Amazing Itty Bitty Business Dating Book: 15 Steps to Finding and Working with the Right People for Your Business aims to resolve the frustrations of networking through accessible tips and routines to align entrepreneurial dissonances and reconnect professional threads of destiny.

Your Amazing Itty Bitty Business Dating Book, which was released to wide acclaim in July 2024, is chock-full of catchy pointers to build and maintain a perfectly aligned system of collaborators— employees, partnerships, and consultants alike— to fulfill a business' potential. By treating this often arduous and dragged-out process of hiring and acquiring one's other half in working life as a courting process, this guidebook empowers readers to navigate their 'business dating' journey with agency, integrity, and ease.

Author Barbara Robins encountered the thesis of the Itty Bitty Business Dating guide in her own pursuit of professional partnership as the founder of Healing Is Fun, LLC, where she employs her proprietary energy healing method Into This Moment Quantum Optimizations™ to instantly pinpoint and create relief for physical, emotional, professional, and interdimensional ailments.

She joined an international entrepreneurial accelerator program to find assistance in further expanding her energy education services. There, she found the perfect array of potential partners in both business and life. "The organization held their accelerator forums five times a year. So, when I started looking for my professional and personal husband at these events, I noticed it was the same process in both directions," Barbara recalls.

Whether looking for an assistant or a co-founder, Barbara instituted the same rationale behind dating to develop a more equitable and synergistic method to find the right partners in her professional journey. When a prospective partner is acquired, for example, the book recommends a probationary period of 90 days to get to know each other and assess if their needs and missions are met. Then, at the end of those three months, if either side concludes they are not The One, they can part ways at no fault of either party.

The author explains, "We can be more open with our communication and requirements because we are business dating, not business married. I found that every time I proposed this plan to potential professional partners, their eyes would light up as they realized that we have equal agency within the arrangement."

The core of the Itty Bitty Business Dating Book is one of reconnecting with universal harmony. The primary issue that impedes people from finding professional collaborators is the misaligned behavioral patterns in which they find themselves stuck in. This points to an original dissonance within their lives. As 'Step 2: Howling at the Moon' of the Itty Bitty guide highlights the original pain of trying to find and keep the right partnership. In this chapter, Barbara lays out the main reasons why the right person hasn't shown up and what to do about it. This empowers one to come across the right people and recognize them as such.

"Breathe deeply and allow yourself to trust that all that is knows what your highest and best outcomes are and is actually conspiring for you to succeed... Get 100% clear and certain with your head and heart agreeing about your true desires for this business endeavor or project and why you want it." --- Barbara Robins, 2024

There are many shallow explanations for why the 'right person' hasn't yet shown up in one's working life. The Itty Bitty Business Dating Bookpithily demonstrates the core disconnection behind unfulfilled professional desires through 15 easy steps, ensuring that readers will find continued success in their working relationships by delving in and surrendering to the universe's ebbs and flows.

Due to the escalating nature of professional aspirations, the business dating journey is not a one-and-done deal. In fact, the infinitely quotable guide finds relevance in every aspect of its readers' lives. Barbara concludes, "If it finds itself at your bedside table, don't be surprised. I regularly re-read the 15 steps as being in a relationship comes hand in hand with conflict." For those who consistently find themselves with business relationships in disharmony, discover Your Amazing Itty Bitty Business Dating Book now to begin a new journey of successful collaboration and collaborative success.