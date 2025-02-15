Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the creation of a unified European army, arguing that Europe must be prepared to defend itself without relying on the United States.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky warned that the traditional security relationship between the U.S. and Europe is changing, citing comments from Vice President JD Vance that signaled a shift in U.S. foreign policy, BBC reported.

"Many, many leaders have talked about Europe needing its own military—an army of Europe," Zelensky said. "Let's be honest. Now we can't rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on an issue that threatens it."

Zelensky's remarks come after President Donald Trump said he had "great talks" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and claimed there was a "good possibility" of ending the war. Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, later confirmed that while Europe would be consulted, it would not take part in negotiations.

"A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin," Zelensky said. "Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table—that says a lot."

Zelensky also revealed that he blocked a Trump-backed deal granting the U.S. access to Ukraine's rare minerals, arguing that it lacked security guarantees for Kyiv. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that a return to pre-2014 borders is unrealistic—further fueling concerns in Kyiv about America's long-term commitment.

The idea of a European army has been floated before, particularly by French President Emmanuel Macron, but was swiftly rejected by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. However, leaders like Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk have warned that if Europe fails to develop its own security strategy, "other global players will decide our future."

With Trump's direct diplomacy with Putin raising fears of a deal unfavorable to Ukraine, Zelensky doubled down on Kyiv's demand to be included in any negotiations, warning that "we will never accept deals made behind our backs."

Originally published on Latin Times