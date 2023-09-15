Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit the White House on Thursday as he seeks to solidify US support for the war against Russian invasion, a source said.

The source familiar with planning told AFP that Zelensky is expected to meet President Joe Biden there following his talks with world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The White House and Ukrainian embassy did not confirm the visit. Several news reports said Zelensky will also travel to the US Congress, where Biden's Republican opponents have been increasingly hesitant on aid to Ukraine.

It will be Zelensky's second visit to Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. In December, he secretly flew to Washington on his first international trip during the war, entering the White House in the military fatigues that have become his trademark.

The Biden administration has vowed to support Ukraine for the long haul, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken paying his own trip to Ukraine earlier this month.

The United States has provided $43 billion in security assistance as Ukraine holds off Russian incursions.

Biden last month asked Congress for another $40 billion for Ukraine, both in emergency defense aid and economic and humanitarian assistance.

Traditional Republicans including Senator Mitch McConnell, the head of the party in the Senate, have supported the aid.

But parts of the party's populist right-wing -- notably former president Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden next year -- have said that the United States is giving too much and should focus on domestic priorities.