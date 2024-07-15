Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia should be represented at a second summit aiming to secure lasting peace with the Kremlin, after more than two years of war.

Both sides have shunned direct peace talks since negotiations between Russian and Ukraine delegations fell through in the early weeks of Russia's invasion launched in February 2022.

But dozens of world leaders voiced support for a just resolution to the fighting in Ukraine after a high-level summit convened by Zelensky last month in Switzerland. Russia was not invited.

During a press conference in Kyiv following his visit to the United States for a NATO defence alliance summit, Zelensky opened the door to direct talks with officials from Moscow.

"I believe that Russian representatives should be at the second summit," Zelensky said, describing preparations for a follow up gathering of Ukraine's allies.

He announced separate meetings on key issues, including energy, to be held in Qatar and on food security in Turkey ahead of a second summit.

He also said there would be a separate meeting on prisoner exchanges and humanitarian issues at a meeting in Canada.

Leaders and top officials from more than 90 states gathered at a Swiss mountainside resort on June 15 for the two-day summit dedicated to resolving the largest European conflict since World War II.

The Kremlin responded to the gathering saying that any discussions around ending the conflict that did not include Russia were "absurd."

Zelensky also reiterated Monday that Ukraine was not being pressured to enter into negotiations with Russia and that Western military or financial support was not being conditioned on holding talks with the Kremlin.

He said levels of support from abroad were allowing Ukraine to hold out against Russian attacks but do not give it a sufficient advantage to "win," without elaborating.

In recent months, Zelensky has been appealing to Ukrainian allies to provide more air defence systems. He said on Monday that 25 Patriot air defence batteries or comparable would be enough to defend all of Ukraine, but declined to say how many were already deployed.

He also said he was not concerned at the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency in the United States, despite indications his administration could be more sympathetic to the Kremlin.

A Trump victory in the US November elections would put into question Washington's continued support for Ukraine.

"I think that if Donald Trump becomes president, we will work together. I'm not worried about this," Zelensky told Monday's press conference.

The Republican Party candidate has suggested that he would end the conflict very quickly if he won back the presidency, which Kyiv fears would mean it would be forced to negotiate with Moscow from a weakened position.

Zelensky said that during his recent trip to the US for a NATO defence alliance summit he had met Republican governors and was assured of the party's backing.

"There are hawks whose messages are more right-wing or more radical," Zelensky said.

"But I want to tell you that the majority of the Republican Party supports Ukraine and the people of Ukraine."

Trump previously said during a debate with President Joe Biden that if elected, he would have the Ukraine conflict "settled" before he took office in January 2025.

Zelensky declined to say whether he was worried about Biden, who has been facing calls to step aside following a disastrous debate performance against Trump.

He cited a $61 billion aid package from the US that was approved in April following months of political wrangling and that unlocked much-needed arms for Ukraine's outgunned troops.