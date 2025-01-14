Last year's runner-up Zheng Qinwen was knocked out of the Australian Open on Wednesday in the biggest shock so far while defending champion Aryna Sabalenka had to battle serve jitters to make the third round.

Fifth seed Zheng was sent packing 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 on John Cain Arena by world number 97 Laura Siegemund of Germany, the second-oldest player in the draw at age 36.

Over on centre court Sabalenka dropped her serve three times and faced 11 break points before overcoming Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 7-5, rattling off the last five games in a row.

"She played incredible tennis today and it was a really tough one. I expected this tennis from her, I'm really glad I was able to win this match," said Sabalenka.

The win kept the Belarusian world number one on course for a rare hat-trick of consecutive Australian Open titles, a feat last achieved 26 years ago by Martina Hingis and only matched by four other women in history.

But Olympic champion Zheng's attempt to become only the second Chinese player to win a Grand Slam singles title after Li Na is over, after being out-thought by the powerful Siegemund.

"I knew I just had to play more than my best tennis. I had nothing to lose so I just told myself to swing free," said the German.

Later, Novak Djokovic steps up his bid for tennis history. Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka will also be in second-round action.

With new coach Andy Murray in his corner, Djokovic is in pursuit of an 11th Melbourne title and record 25th Grand Slam singles crown.

Djokovic made a sluggish start in the first round against American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy on Monday before winning in four sets, his game improving the longer the match went on.

"I ended the match in a good fashion. I think that it's important. It counts mentally for me, for the rest of the tournament," said Djokovic, who plays Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria on Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian great is drawn to meet Alcaraz in the last eight and the Spanish four-time Grand Slam champion faces Japan's 65th-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka on Margaret Court Arena.

Second seed Alexander Zverev of Germany is seeking a maiden Grand Slam title and has enjoyed two days off since his straight-sets win on Sunday night against Lucas Pouille.

He again plays in the graveyard slot, the last evening match on Rod Laver Arena, this time against Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

World number three Gauff is unbeaten this year after inspiring her country to victory in the United Cup and breezing past former champion Sofia Kenin in the first round in Melbourne.

She leads off the Rod Laver Arena night session against Britain's Jodie Burrage.

Osaka, the Australian Open champion in 2019 and 2021, faces a difficult match against the 20th-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova, who won when the pair last met, at the 2024 US Open.

Lebanese qualifier Hady Habib made history on Sunday when he became the first player from his country to win a Grand Slam match.

But the 26-year-old has his work cut out to continue his fairytale run as he will face French 14th seed Ugo Humbert.