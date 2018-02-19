Monday is celebrated as Presidents Day in the United States of America.

The day was originally established in 1885 to recognize President George Washington's birthday on Feb. 22. Later on in the year 1971 when the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was passed, Presidents Day became a popular holiday.

Celebrated every year on the third Monday of February, this day was created with the provision to combine both Washington and President Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays, which fall a few days apart in the same month.

Interestingly, states like Arkansas celebrate Washington, as well as civil rights activist Daisy Gatson Bates and Alabama commemorates Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

New Mexico celebrates the holiday on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Besides sales and travel deals, Presidents Day is typically recognized as a day for patriotic celebration and remembrance. Here are 10 quotes from the 45th President of the U.S. Donald Trump to share on the national holiday:

"No dream is too big. No challenge is too great. Nothing we want for our future is beyond our reach."

"It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag."

"When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us: 'How good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity.'"

"Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength."

"So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way."

"Sometimes you need conflict in order to come up with a solution. Through weakness, oftentimes, you can't make the right sort of settlement, so I'm aggressive, but I also get things done, and in the end, everybody likes me."

"Together, we will make America strong again. We will make wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together, we will make America great again. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America."

"When America is united, America is totally unstoppable."

"What my father gave me more than anything else is great tutoring and a great brain, frankly. You know, my father's brother was a top person at MIT, went to MIT, graduated from MIT, was a teacher at MIT, a professor at MIT, a great engineer. I mean, you know, I have very good genes."

"We need intelligence in this country. We need a certain toughness in this country, or we're going to end up like a lot of the other places, and we're not going to have a country left."