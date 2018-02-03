The Super Bowl is here once again, and fans around the country will be crowding around TVs to watch the two best football teams in the country face-off in the hopes of being crowned as the ultimate champions of the sport.

This year, The New England Patriots will be attempting to hold on to the title for the second year in a row, as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are making their third ever appearance in the game and are aiming to get their first ever win. Interestingly enough, this year's match-up is a repeat of Super Bowl 39, where the Patriots defeated their opponents.

Naturally, the match-up is a heated one, and the intense fan followings for both teams will certainly lead to parties that are truly festive with spirit. A big part of the festivities will include the drinks served at every party, and there are plenty of options for fans of both teams to enjoy. Whether you're rooting for the Eagles or the Patriots—or something else—make sure to check out these awesome cocktail recipes before your Super Bowl party.

If You're Rooting For The Philadelphia Eagles:

Eagle's Dream

While this cocktail may not fit with the team's colors (it's purple), it's still a great option to celebrate and support the team's attempt to finally have a Super Bowl victory.

Fly Like An Eagle

Photo: Liquid Lab NYC

This recipe from Liquid Lab NYC really gets into the Eagles spirit. Add two chunks of Fresh Ginger to a shaker and muddle until completely crushed. Add 1.5 oz. Gin, 0.75 oz. Mint Infused Simple Syrup, and 0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice. Shake and Strain over fresh ice, top with Witte Beer and have a quick stir. Garnish with Fresh Mint, Lemon and Candied Ginger.

To make the mint syrup, simply combine two cups of water, two cups of sugar and one bushel of mint in a medium saucepan, and boil and steep for about 10 minutes. Remove the excress mint when done and chill.

Fly Like An Eagle-Tini

For a drink which definitely scream Eagles pride, this green concoction is the perfect one to sip on while watching the game.

If You're Rooting For The New England Patriots:

Berry Patriotic

These Jello Shots are perfect for Patriots fans because they encompass what the team themselves are all about—American Patriotism.

Patriots Playbook

Photo: Liquid Lab NYC

This recipe from Liquid Lab NYC will be the perfect drink for the Boston fan hoping for back-to-back championships. To make, make a cinnamon syrup in a medium saucepan by combining two cups of water, two cups of sugar and one tablespoon of ground cinnamon. Boil and steep for about 10 minutes, then double strain to get out excess cinnamon chunks, chill and serve.

Then, add one egg white to a shaker with 1 cube of ice and "dry shake" to create froth. Shake until the cube has dissolved, separate, and set the egg white aside. In a new shaker, add 2.0 oz. Irish Whiskey, 1.0 oz. Of the Cinnamon Syrup, 0.5 oz. Of fresh lemon juice and two dashes of Angostura Bitters. Add ice and combine with the egg white. Shake again vigorously and strain into a martini glass. To garnish, either create a playbook inspired design using a spice pen and ground cinnamon, or feel free to garnish with some bitters in the foam to create a cappuccino like swirl.

Patriots Tea Party Punch

The Patriots hail from one of the most historic regions of the United States, so why not honor both their appearance in this year's game, as well as one of the more historic events that occurred in the city of Boston with this tea-inspired recipe.

If You're Not Rooting For Anyone And Are Seriously Only Watching For The Halftime Show And/Or Commercials:

Beer Margaritas

Mix up some beer, limeade and tequila for this game day appropriate cocktail.

Gina's Super Bowl Punch

This punch recipe is perfect for the big game, featuring vodka, beer, limeade and club soda.

Jalapeno Jelly Tequila Shots

For the person who is more interested in unique drinks than football, this shot, which features hollowed out Jalapeno peppers as edible shot glasses,

Lime Beer Cocktails

Things don't get simpler than this cocktail, which is only three ingredients. It takes no time at all to make, so the person who really doesn't care about the football can easily distract themselves with a perfect cocktail.

Man of the Orchard

Photo: Angry Orchard

First, create a Toasted Marshmallow Syrup by combining one cup of water and one cup of sugar in a pot. Bring to a boil, make sure all of the sugar is dissolved, reduce heat and allow to simmer. Put 8 large marshmallows on a skewer and toast until slightly burnt on the stove burner or with a lighter. Add toasted marshmallows to the simmering syrup and stir until dissolved. Turn off the heat and allow it to cool. Strain the mixture with a fine strainer, stir in 1 tsp. Vanilla extract, and store in the fridge.

Then, smoke a rocks glass with cinnamon by lighting a cinnamon stick on fire using a torch or gas burner on a stove. Blow out the flames and allow it to smolder. Place it on a plate and cover it with an upside-down rocks glass and let it sit for a minute or two so the glass can fill up with smoke.

Finally, add 3 oz. Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, 1.5 oz. Aged Rum and the Toasted Marshmallow Syrup over ice. Stir and top with a toasted marshmallow on a stick.