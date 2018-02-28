“13 Reasons Why” star Brandon Flynn is not shy about expressing his love for boyfriend Sam Smith and can even take a good ribbing over his kissing skills.

On Tuesday, Flynn took to Twitter after an Instagram user shared a screenshot of a tweet poking fun at the snaps of him and Smith having an intense makeout session in front of Soho House in London this week. The “Best of Grindr” account took a jab at the kiss, implying that Smith may need to have a few more makeout sessions to get it right.

“Congratulations to Sam Smith on what looks like his first ever kiss,” the tweet read.

The actor didn’t seem to be too offended, however, as he only replied with a crying emoji.

Flynn’s reaction comes days after TMZ released photos of the couple kissing and taking a stroll along the streets of London. This was, however, not the first time that the pair has been spotted smooching in public. In January, Smith, who brought Flynn as his date to the Grammy Awards in New York, kissed his boyfriend while they were walking the actor’s dog.

Flynn and the “Too Good At Goodbyes” singer are spending some quality time together in London after the Brit Awards last week. However, it seems that the former, who grew up in Florida, is having a hard time adjusting to the frigid climate of England. On Tuesday, Flynn uploaded a photo of himself, taken by his boyfriend, all bundled up for the cold weather in a thick black jacket and gray sweater.

Meanwhile, Smith admitted that he is in a relationship in January during an interview with V magazine. He also revealed that he may write some happy love songs for his next album instead of the sad, tragic ones he has become known for.

“On a personal level, I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy. I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon,” he told the outlet .

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole