Update: (1:15 a.m. EDT) - According to new reports, as many as 40 people were injured when two passenger trains collided at Salzburg station, Austria, on Friday.

The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) spokesman Robert Mosser told the news agency APA: "When attaching coaches to the Nightjet 467 from Zurich to Vienna, a shunting locomotive with wagons should have hit the stationary train at 4:46 a.m. (10:46 p.m. EDT, Thursday).”

The impact on domestic and international rail traffic to and from Salzburg, due to the accident, remained unclear.

There were no serious injuries. Apart from the Red Cross, 10 rescue vehicles and 40 firefighters worked at the scene to tend to the victims of the crash.

Original story:

Two passenger trains collided Friday, at Salzburg Station, Austria. According to reports, the incident occurred at 6 a.m. local time (12 a.m. EDT). Two passenger trains crashed at the station, resulting in 20 people getting injured.

There are no reports of any fatalities as of yet. Photo of the crash on social media showed that the Austrian police have already arrived on the scene and sealed off the area. Most of the injured have been transported to hospitals, Huffpost Germany reported.

A large number of rescue workers have been deployed at the scene, including volunteers from Red Cross.

Local reports suggest that a railcar had run into a railjet that was traveling from Zurich to Vienna. The reason behind the mishap is still unknown.

This is a developing story.