Apple is rumored to release three new iPhone flagships later this year: two with OLED displays and one with an LCD display. An analyst believes that the 6.1-inch 2018 LCD iPhone could cost as low as $550 and it may arrive with single-SIM and dual-SIM dual standby (DSDS) models.

This prediction comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently shared his research notes to investors, according to AppleInsider. Kuo said on his note that the single-SIM variant of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could sell for between $550 and $650, while the dual-SIM model could cost between $650 to $750. Kuo’s current estimates is much lower than his initial prediction back in January. At the time, the analyst said that the LCD iPhone would cost somewhere between $700 and $800.

“[The] 6.1" LCD iPhone may have model that supports DSDS. If the 6.1" LCD iPhone comes with DSDS and single-SIM models, we believe it will result in two benefits: (1) more price segments would be created, significantly boosting shipments via the low-price single-SIM model,” Kuo said on his research note, as per MacRumors. “For instance, if the DSDS model sells for US$650-750, the single-SIM model may sell for US$550-650; and (2) the DSDS model will help increase market share in China and commercial markets.”

The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone won’t be the only one out of the trio to get a dual-SIM model either. Kuo says that the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, which is believed to debut as the “iPhone X Plus,” will also arrive with dual-SIM support. The 5.8-inch OLED iPhone model, which will be positioned as the direct successor to the original iPhone X, will only arrive with a single-SIM variant.

DSDS technology delivers a number of benefits to users. For instance, a user will be able to switch carriers without having to swap out their SIM cards. This is particularly useful for consumers who live in China, where users often jump between cellular providers when traveling between provinces. Kuo previously said that Apple will use Intel’s XMM 7560 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X20 modems for its 2018 iPhone lineup to support faster LTE speeds. The 2018 iPhones that have DSDS will also support LTE+LTE connections, which allow two SIM cards to be active at the same time.

Kuo believes that mass production of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will start three to five weeks later than the two OLED models because of Apple’s decision to add DSDS support. The trio of 2018 iPhones are all expected to be announced later this year, possibly in September if Apple sticks to its typical yearly schedule.

Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls