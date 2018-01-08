Police said three people were killed and one injured after shooting at a Texas resort Monday.

The shooting happened at around 5 a.m. at the San Luis Resort in Galveston, Texas. Police said they responded to a hotel guest reporting “pops” coming from a nearby room, according to Galveston Police Department spokesman Joshua Schirard.

When police arrived at the hotel room, the door was locked from the inside. Police then gained entry to the room to find three people dead and one injured in what police believe was an alleged murder-suicide. The injured person was in critical condition and taken to University of Texas Medical Branch. All four people were guests of the hotel and were staying in the same room, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Breaking: 3 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide at San Luis Resort in Galveston @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/fUm9taaW2G — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) January 8, 2018





Police did not divulge the identities of the victims.

Last year, at the same hotel a security guard working there was killed after he was shot 11 times. The guard, Phillip Molis, 23, was patrolling the resort Apr. 9 when he noticed three men acting suspiciously. Molis was shot when approached the men, according to police. Molis was taken to an area hospital where he later died.